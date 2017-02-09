Code Blue Alert For Baltimore Until Friday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a Code Blue declaration for Baltimore City Thursday night through Friday morning.
Residents are urged to stay inside, with “dangerously” cold temperatures expected in Baltimore through Friday morning.
“Extreme cold temperatures can permanently injure, or even kill. Hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be just as dangerous as extreme heat, so it is important to stay indoors in heated areas. Please be sure to check on your elderly neighbors to ensure that they have heat and power,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen.
This is the third Code Blue for Baltimore this winter.
Code Blue alerts are declared when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚ or below, or “when other conditions are severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.”
Residents can call 311 if a neighbor is without heat or power so that city agencies can help.
For more information about Code Blue, visit http://health.baltimorecity.gov/. For other questions or requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, call 311 or 211.
