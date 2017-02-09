Howard Co. Executive Allan Kittleman Vetoes ‘Sanctuary’ Bill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman has vetoed a controversial bill that would make the county a safe haven for undocumented immigrants.
The Howard County Council approved the county bill in a 3-2 vote on Monday.
Immediately after the bill was passed by the Council, Kittleman made it be known that he would veto any such bill.
Before passing the bill, the Council dropped the word “sanctuary,” with the following being put into law: Police would not be able to ask someone’s immigration status and report undocumented immigrants. They would, however, be able to communicate with federal authorities.
Kittleman’s veto means the bill will go back to the Council. They could change it or try to get more support.
The immigration legislation could also end up in a referendum before Howard County voters.
