FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory For Baltimore, Surrounding Counties

Howard Co. Executive Allan Kittleman Vetoes ‘Sanctuary’ Bill

February 9, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Allan Kittleman, Howard County, sanctuary county

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman has vetoed a controversial bill that would make the county a safe haven for undocumented immigrants.

 

The Howard County Council approved the county bill in a 3-2 vote on Monday.

Immediately after the bill was passed by the Council, Kittleman made it be known that he would veto any such bill.

Before passing the bill, the Council dropped the word “sanctuary.”

RELATED: Howard Co. Council Approves Decision To Become Immigrant ‘Sanctuary’

Before passing the bill, the Council dropped the word “sanctuary,” with the following being put into law: Police would not be able to ask someone’s immigration status and report undocumented immigrants. They would, however, be able to communicate with federal authorities.

Kittleman’s veto means the bill will go back to the Council. They could change it or try to get more support.

The immigration legislation could also end up in a referendum before Howard County voters.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia