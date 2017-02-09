Johnny Holliday On Terrapins Basketball And Their Current Two Game Losing Skid

Johnny Holliday is the voice of Maryland Terrapins basketball and football.
Johnny joined Ed and Rob to talk about Terps basketball on a two game losing slide.
Johnny started by talking about the feeling around the program after the upset loss at Penn State saying “I think there are a whole bunch of guys on that team, the coaching staff, and the broadcasters all felt horrible after that game, it in no way represented how they played to get to twenty wins.” When asked about if there were any signs prior to the game of trouble Johnny said “one thing that stands out is when we talked to Coach Turgeon before the loss he said we had a bad practice yesterday I hope it doesn’t carry over to the game, they’re so talented that I think they’ll bounce back against Ohio State.”