Local Reaction to Trump Travel Ban Court Ruling

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Officials from across the state of Maryland chimed in after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

United States Congressman Elijah Cummings statement:

“Today’s ruling is a reminder that no one—not even the President—is above the Constitution. I applaud the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for unanimously exercising its power to check President Trump’s unconstitutional Muslim and refugee ban. It is time for Republicans in Congress to follow suit and fulfill their own constitutional responsibilities to act as a check on this President.”

United States Senator Ben Cardin statement:

“First I was pleased to see that our checks and balances in our system is working. The executive order I thought made us less safe so I was pleased with the results. It will not go into affect. I think it could be used as a recruitment tool for terrorist organizations. I think it prevents countries from working with us to stop terrorists from coming into America but more importantly it showed that the president and the constitutional powers are not unlimited and that the checks and balances in our system work. President Trump has a propensity to use executive orders. We now know there’s a limit to what he can do and we have the protection of our courts.”