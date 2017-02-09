WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Download The WJZ Weather App  | Closings   WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Shocking Revelations In Brutal Decades-Old Murder Of Baltimore Nun

Morning Rain In Baltimore, Snow Up North

February 9, 2017 7:05 AM

Baltimore (WJZ) – A wet morning across Baltimore, but the snow for the most part seems to have stayed North.

Some areas in Carroll County and Baltimore County saw snowfall, but road temperatures kept the snow from sticking to the highways and sidewalks. WJZ’s Mike Schuh was in Westminster this morning says the snow was falling consistently, but once hitting the roads would melt.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says the precipitation should end around 9 a.m at the latest.

Should be clear but cold this evening.

Stay with WJZ for your latest First Warning Weather forecast.

