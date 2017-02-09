Orioles Announce 2017 Promotions & Special Events

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards with a handful of special giveaways and events.

The Orioles will begin the 2017 season on Opening Day, Monday, April 3, and all fans in attendance at Oriole Park will receive an Orioles schedule magnet.

Two new Orioles bobbleheads will be unveiled in 2017. The first will feature two-time American League All-Star and the 2016 American League Reliever of the Year Zach Britton and the second will depict second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Some of the other cool giveaways coming to fans this season are:

Orioles Maryland flag script replica jersey

a Manny Machado Starting Lineup figure

Zach Britton and Jonathan Schoop bobbleheads

a new design for the popular hooded sweatshirt

a 25th Anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards replica ballpark

The Maryland flag script jersey, Machado figure, and Oriole Park replica, as well as five t-shirts and a knit cap, will be distributed to all fans in attendance.

All fans will also receive a commemorative Oriole Park at Camden Yards replica ballpark on August 19 as part of the season-long celebration.

Several new items this year include an Orioles welcome mat and a Birdland yard flag. An Orioles infielders bottle stopper set featuring Machado, Schoop, Chris Davis and J.J. Hardy is also on the list.

T-shirt giveaways will also return in 2017 for all fans on five dates (May 8, May 29, June 21, August 1, and September 4). Designs will be revealed at a later date.

Other popular events on the schedule include Fan Appreciation Weekend from September 22-24, Friday Fireworks Nights, which will occur on five occasions (May 19, June 16, July 21, August 18, and September 22) and Student Nights for every Friday home game (all left field upper reserve tickets are $7 with valid student ID).

All fans 15 and over will also receive a newly-designed Orioles hooded sweatshirt on September 23.

A full list of 2017 promotions and ticket discount offers can be found here http://www.orioles.com.