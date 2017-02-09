Rising Flu Cases Across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Health cases of the flu are increasing and spreading across the country including in Maryland.

Doctors are stressing how serious the illness can be. George Solis reports on how the virus is impacting families in the area.

Doctor’s stressing the seriousness of this widespread flu activity.

Recently, a teen in Maryland even died after her family combated a case of the virus.

Waiting rooms across Maryland are buzzing with activity. Doctors say it’s a clear sign of a flu season that shows no signs of slowing down.

Some clinics in Maryland say they are definitely seeing a spike in flu cases.

The Centers for Disease Control say flu activity is increasing and is widespread across most of the U.S. resulting in hundreds being hospitalized.

Recently a Maryland teen died unexpectedly after her family say she was battling the flu. They say 17-year-old Kayla Linton went into cardiac arrest days after coming down with the virus.

“This years so far, the most common strain of influenza circulating is influenza A, H3N2,” says Dr. Nancy Messonnier.

The specific strain of the influenza known to cause more severe illness in children and people 65 and older. Sometimes even opening the door to other diseases like pneumonia.

“I hope the pneumonia didn’t come back, because that just feels really miserable,” one patient says.

“Probably in about two days once her fever came back,” mother Alathia Smallwood says.

The mother who says even after getting her daughter the flu shot still came down with the virus.

“She’s still acting like herself she just has the fever which is what brought us here.”

Doctors always encourage the vaccine to help reduce the risk of getting sick. Medical experts say this year’s flu shot appears to be well matched to this strains out there.

“For the most part the one’s that we’re seeing either haven’t had the flu shot or haven’t had it in a timely fashion,” says Dr. Lisa Kirkland of Sinai Hospital.

Doctor’s of course say when in doubt, it’s best to not risk and go see your doctor.