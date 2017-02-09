Top Trump Advisor Faces Backlash Following Fashion Endorsement

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A top Trump adviser is facing harsh criticism for something she said on live TV.

Ava-Joye Burnett has more on why both Democrats and Republicans are calling for an ethics investigation.

Top adviser Kellyanne Conway doesn’t shy away from the media and it’s during one of those appearances where some say she over stepped her boundaries.

A live appearance on Fox News became problematic when she said:

“Go buy Ivanka stuff is what I would tell you. I hate shopping, I am going to go get some on myself today.”

This all started after the retailer Nordstrom announced it would drop Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, citing poor sales.

After the decision President Trump became father-in-chief. He defended his daughter on Twitter saying she “has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. ”

But the story picked up even more steam Thursday when Conway boldly endorsed the fashion line on Fox News.

“This is just, it’s a wonderful line, I own some of it. I am going to give a free commercial here, go buy it today everybody, you can find it online,” Conway said.

After that comment praising Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, both Democrats and Republicans pounced, saying Conway’s plug violated a long standing ethics standard which forbids employees from using public office to endorse products.

Maryland democratic congressmen, Elijah Cummings said Conway’s pitch for the line “appears to be a textbook violation of government ethics laws and regulations.”

Republican Jason Chaffetz also blasted Conway on twitter, saying “what she did was wrong, wrong, wrong.”

By Thursday afternoon there were signs the White House had taken action.

“Kellyanne has been counseled and that’s all we are going to go with. She has been counseled on that subject and that’s it,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The lawmakers referred Conway to the Office of Government Ethics for possible*disciplinary action.