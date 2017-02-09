Trimble Named To Naismith Trophy Top 30, Wooden Award Top 20

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble has been named to the Naismith Trophy Top 30 and the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20.
Trimble leads the Terps in scoring (16.9 ppg) and free throw percentage (.831). A native of Upper Marlboro, Md., Trimble has scored 20 or more points in 10 games and posted 22 games with double-figure scoring this season.
Trimble is only the fifth player in Maryland history to record 1,400 points, 350 assists and 100 steals, joining Juan Dixon, Greivis Vasquez, Johnny Rhodes and Walt Williams. He recorded his 1,500th career point as a Terrapin early in the first half at Penn State on Tuesday. The Terps are 74-20 since Trimble arrival to College Park in 2014.
No. 21 Maryland will host Ohio State on Saturday at 4 p.m. at XFINITY Center. Single tickets are available by clicking here.