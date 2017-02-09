WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Download The WJZ Weather App  | Closings  

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Shocking Revelations In Brutal Decades-Old Murder Of Baltimore Nun

WEATHER BLOG: Dodged A Big One

February 9, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Well looking at the weather up the Eastern seaboard I think it is safe to say we REALLY dodged a big one. Real Estate, and weather, have one thing in common…it is all about location. Location, location, LOCATION!
Now let’s look ahead to what I think is going to be the big weather story, here, and that is a BIG shot of cold. This afternoon temps will be in the 35-40° range, and the wind will be blowing. Tonight we are going to see temps fall to 18°, and that is before a wind chill.  Tomorrow we will stay in the mid to upper 30’s dayside, and slightly below freezing tomorrow night. But just as you are ready to hunker down for the next Ice Age here coms a fine run of mild weather.

Saturday-56°, Sunday-60°, MOnday-55°, and Tuesday-52°

Excellent! Let’s end today’s blog on that WARM note. Sure beats the alternative. Just watch the news reports, later, from up the I-95 road. Loving it here today. Life is good in “the tropics.”

MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia