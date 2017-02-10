2017 Motor Trend Auto Show Rolls in the Baltimore Convention Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– If you’re looking for a new ride you just might find one in Charm City this weekend.

Ron Matz reports from Mazdas to Maseratis, all roads lead to the Baltimore Convention Center.

The Motor Trend International Auto Show has pulled into the convention center. The new Chevy Corvette drew a crowd.

“The new Corvette is marvelous. They’re a lot of fun. When you retire it’s the only way to go. If you like to travel and have fun it makes you feel young again,” said Henry Jones of the Bel Air Corvette Club.

More than 500 new cars and trucks are on display at the show.

“You can explore and see what’s changed. I can pretty much guarantee you’ll be surprised,” said Tom Voelk, New York Times automotive contributor.

You might be surprised by the Ford simulator.

“Right now we have the F-150, you can also drive the Focus RS and a mustang,” said Lauren Turner of Ford Motor Company.

The Chevy Bolt is the Motor Trend car of the year.

“It’s the first affordable electric car that goes a really long range, 238 miles on a single charge. No other affordable electric car has ever done that before,” Voelk said.

It’s sticker season in Baltimore, from Corollas to Corvettes and more.

“We’ll be at every parking lot and every mall. Most Corvette owners will be there,” said Corvette owner Jeff Kane.

The show continues at the convention center through Sunday.

