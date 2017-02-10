Army Denies All Claims For Damage Caused By Runaway Blimp

The Associated Press
The U.S. Army is denying 35 claims for more than $1.5 million in damage caused when a blimp broke loose in Maryland and came to rest in the Pennsylvania countryside in 2015.
Army Spokesman Dov Schwartz said in a statement Friday that the Army had determined that no government employees or agencies were responsible or negligent in the incident.
“After a thorough investigation, the United States Army determined that no government employees, agencies or entities were responsible or negligent in a breakaway of a JLENS aerostat balloon from its tether at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD. Because of this, the Army formally denied 35 property damage claims. The investigation further determined that an independent contractor- Raytheon Company – was responsible for the installation and maintenance of the JLENS aerostat tethering system. Any claimant dissatisfied with the denial of their claim may still file suit against the Army in an appropriate United States District Court no later than six months from the date that the denial letters were mailed. They may also file suit against Raytheon in accordance with applicable state law.”
The unmanned surveillance blimp broke from its mooring at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and floated over Pennsylvania for hours on Oct. 28, 2015, causing electrical outages as its tether hit power lines.
Schwartz says a defense contractor was responsible for the installation and maintenance of the tethering system on the blimp.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.