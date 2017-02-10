Baltimore Police Search for Missing Mom & Daughter

February 10, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Missing mom and daughter

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are looking for a mother and her 15-year-old daughter who were last seen Saturday.

A family friend reported Joanna Antionette Clark, 33, and her daughter Shariece Nicole Clark, 15, missing. They were last seen Saturday at the their home in the 2800 block of Round Road.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or you can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

