CBS This Morning’s Charlie Rose Recovering After Heart Surgery

February 10, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Charlie Rose

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose is recovering after undergoing successful surgery to replace a heart valve Thursday.

“Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do,” Rose said.

“To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one.  The timing is my choice.”

Rose said he’s excited to get back to work soon.

