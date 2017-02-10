CBS This Morning’s Charlie Rose Recovering After Heart Surgery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose is recovering after undergoing successful surgery to replace a heart valve Thursday.
“Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do,” Rose said.
“To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice.”
Rose said he’s excited to get back to work soon.
