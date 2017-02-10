Day of Remembrance for Harford County Deputies Killed in Line of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s been described as a moment that changed Harford County forever.

Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon were two veteran officers and heroes who were murdered in the line of duty one year ago.

“To stand here, in this spot, it brings back so many emotions as you look at the family members. It’s hard. It’s hard on me, it’s hard on our agencies, the men and women of the sheriff’s office, and I know it’s very hard on the survivors,” said Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler of Harford County.

On February 10, 2016, chaos and tragedy erupted inside of Panera Bread in Abington.

Dailey responded to a call inside the restaurant and was shot at point blank range. The suspect then exchanged gunfire with Deputy Logsdon minutes later. Both Logsdon and the suspect died.

One year later, just feet from where it unfolded, the community gathered for a tearful tribute.

“We want to remember them standing tall and strong. We want to remember them for their character and their dedicated service, and the memories they have given to those who knew them,” said Rev. Paul Cole, a retired Harford County sergeant.

It’s clear how much the whole community felt this loss. The day was also commemorated at the community college and at an afternoon mass at a nearby church.

The heartbreak, for family and fellow law enforcement, is still fresh.

“It’s kind of been a shocker that its been a year since everything happened,” Bryan Dailey said, Deputy Dailey’s son.

But as unwavering support has poured out since that tragic day. The community is still mourning, but remains Harford Strong. All flags in Harford County were at half staff Friday to remembered the two fallen heroes.

First responders from all over the area attended Friday’s service.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook