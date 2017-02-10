Day Of Remembrance Held For Fallen Harford Sheriff’s Deputies

Baltimore (WJZ) – It has been one year since two Harford County Sheriff’s Deputies were killed while on the job.

On February 10, 2016, Senior Deputies Patrick Dailey and Mark Logsdon were shot and killed while responding to a call at a Panera Bread restaurant in Abingdon.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman had declared this date a “Day of Remembrance” in the county, ordering flags to be flown at half staff to honor the fallen officers.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the county will observe a moment of silence at noon, and the county’s emergency sirens will be activated in their honor for about a minute.

Harford Community College is hosting a Remembrance Ceremony from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the quad in front of the student center.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, at the corner of Emmorton and St. Mary’s Church Road in Abingdon, will hold a requiem Mass at 1 p.m. Friday in honor of Senior Deputy Dailey and DFC Mark Logsdon.

