Day Of Remembrance Held For Fallen Harford Sheriff’s Deputies

February 10, 2017 4:48 AM
Filed Under: Harford County Deputies

Baltimore (WJZ) – It has been one year since two Harford County Sheriff’s Deputies were killed while on the job.

On February 10, 2016, Senior Deputies Patrick Dailey and Mark Logsdon were shot and killed while responding to a call at a Panera Bread restaurant in Abingdon.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman had declared this date a “Day of Remembrance” in the county, ordering flags to be flown at half staff to honor the fallen officers.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the county will observe a moment of silence at noon, and the county’s emergency sirens will be activated in their honor for about a minute.

Harford Community College is hosting a Remembrance Ceremony from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the quad in front of the student center.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, at the corner of Emmorton and St. Mary’s Church Road in Abingdon, will hold a requiem Mass at 1 p.m. Friday in honor of Senior Deputy Dailey and DFC Mark Logsdon.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia