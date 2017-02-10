Joe Giglio Talks MLB Rule Changes, World Baseball Classic & More

Joe Giglio from WFAN and WIP joined Scott & Jeremy to talk about the latest news in the Charles Oakley saga and about the Orioles prospects for the 2017 season.

Major League Baseball plans on testing a rule change in the lowest levels of the minor leagues this season that automatically would place a runner on second base at the start of extra innings.

Giglio says, “I’m all for more offense, and I’m all for more pace and less standing and waiting, and if they can find a way to do that…I’m fine with it. But it just feels like their trying to do two things at once. Either you improve the pace of play, or you increase scoring. When it comes to the extra inning thing, it’s like what are you trying to do? Baseball is baseball. It just feels like their changing the game in a significant way to appease a younger generation.”

The guys also talk about the World Baseball Classic, is it a good thing or not?

