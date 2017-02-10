“Made In Baltimore” Label Coming To Many Locally-Made Products

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city is working on a new label: “Made in Baltimore. It’s like the charm city version of the “Made-in-America” stamp many shoppers look for.

What does a custom bag manufacturer have in common with a caramel candy maker?

Both are made in Baltimore, and could soon be sporting a logo to let everybody know.

Taking a step beyond word of mouth, shoppers may begin seeing “Made in Baltimore” on backpacks, totes, and duffles manufactured by Sew Lab USA, and on candies from the Baltimore kitchen of Mouth Party, shipped nationwide.

Andy Cook of the Department of Planning says it follows the grown locally food trend.

“I think the same holds true for locally made products, you’re not just buying a canvas backpack, you’re buying one that supported jobs in your community and I think that’s something we’re seeing more and customers are interested in supporting,” he says.

Companies may be able to apply for the program as soon as next month and display the logo on packaging and products as well as their brick and mortar stores.

The objective is not only to boost local businesses but create local jobs.

It will be a free online application process. Initial research shows as many as 1200 businesses may qualify.