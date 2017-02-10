Md. Man Arrested for Setting House on Fire During Barricade Situation

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man has been arrested after being involved in a barricade situation in Elkridge where started a fire inside the house, according to Howard County police.
At about 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5900 block of Setter Drive where a 30-year-old man was threatening to harm himself and family members. The family was able to escape while police tried to negotiate with the man.
Police believe the man started a fire inside the house thus running out where he was arrested by police.
The fire was extinguished and the man was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook