Md. Woman Found Dead in Home, 4-Year-Old Child Found Unharmed

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A woman was found dead in her Nottingham home Thursday night, according to Baltimore County police.
Officers responded to the 3800 block of Perryhurst Place at about 5:07 p.m. where they found 32-year-old Mayann Atilano Siason, who was first found by family who returned home that evening.
Police say there was signs of trauma to the upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 4-year-old was also in the home unharmed.
Police do not believe that this was a random act but continue to investigate leads to determine a motive for this crime. Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to call 410-307-2020.
Anyone with information on this case can also submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. For more information on other ways to contact Metro Crime Stoppers, as well as information on rewards offered by or through them, check their website at www.metrocrimestoppers.org. Metro Crime Stoppers, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards for information in connection with felony offenses. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, text message, or online.
