Mexican Immigrants In US Urged To Take Precautions Amid Deportation Concerns

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mexico is warning its citizens to take precautions after one of its citizens was deported from the U.S. Meanwhile, those in Maryland are feeling the ripple effects.

It’s an episode that unfolded in front of the cameras, Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, an illegal immigrant here in the U.S. was reported Thursday, 24 hours after immigration officials detained her during a routine check-in.

The situation is riling up protestors who believe the new administration is separating families.

A day later, her American children followed her across the border to Mexico.

“Last night, I felt so empty without her,” says Rayos’ daughter.

This comes just days after President Trump’s expanded deportation regulations.

But Garcia de Rayos had long been on the radar of immigration officials because years ago she used someone else’s social security number — a felony.

On Friday, Mexico warned citizens to take precautions and keep in touch with the nearest consulate.

The Mexican consulate in D.C. says they are urging any Mexicans with concerns to come in for assistance.

“And of course they are nervous,” says Juan Carlos Mendoza, with the Mexican consulate.

The consulate told WJZ they’d been preparing for a change in command.

“You never know what is going to happen after an election. The election was very close and so we were preparing for any situation. In this case, we are ready to assist our community with these new migratory policies,” says Mendoza.

Immigrants like Jesus came here illegally, but now has a valid work permit and says he’s concerned.

“For that dream to stop one day, it’s going to be like well, what’s next? But I hope that many of these politicians tough their heart and see that we are not here just to do bad things, but we have here to contribute to help our communities, especially here in Baltimore,” says Jesus.

The consulate says they’ve seen an increase in the number of people calling in with questions. The Trump administration has said criminals are at the top of the priority list for deportation.

For anyone with questions can call CIAM (Centro de Información y Asistencia a Mexicanos) at 1-855-463-6395.