Orioles Acquire RHP Gabriel Ynoa From The Mets

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired RHP Gabriel Ynoa from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations.
To make room on the 40-man roster, C Fransisco Peña has been designated for assignment.
Ynoa, 23, went 59-30 with a 3.36 ERA (297 ER/795.1 IP) and 1.17 WHIP in 136 career minor league games (128 starts). He made his Major League debut on August 13, 2016 against San Diego and pitched in 10 games (three starts) with the Mets last season, posting a 2.43 strikeout/walk ratio. Originally signed by the Mets as a non-drafted minor league free agent on November 19, 2009, Ynoa went 12-5 with a 3.97 ERA (68 ER/154.1 IP) over 25 starts with Triple-A Las Vegas in 2016, ranking third among Pacific Coast League pitchers in innings pitched, while also leading the 51’s in wins and starts.
Peña, 27, batted .200/.238/.275 (8-for-40) with a home run and three RBI in 14 games with the Orioles last season.