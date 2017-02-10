Police Arrest Suspect At Maryland Live Following Carjacking In DC

Hanover, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police say they have apprehended a suspect inside Maryland Live Casino following a carjacking pursuit from Washington D.C. into Maryland.

Police say around 11 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police were told about a police chase involving officers from Prince George’s County Police who were coming into Anne Arundel County via Rt 295.

Police were pursuing a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking in Washington, D.C. The suspects and vehicle made their way to Maryland Live Casino. The suspects went inside the casino where police apprehended the driver and lone occupant of the car.

Police say the suspect was arrested without a struggle, however, they add that to the numerous police involved in a short search in and around the casino, a partial evacuation of the casino occurred as patrons fled the area while the police search was conducted.

Anne Arundel County Fire says two patients were located. One person was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with a minor injury and one person declined medical attention.

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department are investigating in regard to the carjacking.

Police say Maryland Live Casino is now back to normal operations based on the authority of on scene Anne Arundel County Police Commander.

This story is being updated.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook