Police: Man Charged For Making Purchases With Fake $100 Bills

Stevensville, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Queen Anne’s County have charged a Baltimore man with theft after he was arrested for making purchases with counterfeit $100 bills.

Police say 27-year-old Dawand Dametrius Daughtery was brought in on charges of theft and counterfeit bills, among others.

Police say they were called to AutoZone on January 15, around 2:30 p.m. for reports of people purchasing items with counterfeit money but on the way there, reports came in that that the suspects were then at Kent Town Market down the road, and were last seen in Big Lots.

When police arrived, deputies located a suspect placing bags of items in the trunk of his car and detained him. Police asked about a second suspect, the first suspect suggested they were in another store. When a deputy went to go look for this second suspect, the fist suspect ran away. Police chased around a Chik Fil A and then across RT 50 traffic.

The suspect was caught with assistance from Maryland State Police and a K9 Unit from Centreville PD, found hiding in the backyard of a nearby home.

In the car, police say they found auto products, cosmetics, a coffee maker, bedding, along with other items. Police say they also found several possibly fake drivers’ licenses and a pocketbook altered to avoid store security tabs (called a “boost bag”.)

Police searched for the second subject but weren’t successful in locating her. She is described as an African-American female with long hair and a tattoo on her neck.

Items purchased at Big Lots and Auto Zone were recovered. However, there were cosmetics ad multiple packs of flash drives whose originating store have yet to be determined by police.

Police say the total recovery amount of the items was well over $1000. Police are still working on this investigation.

