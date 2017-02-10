Suspect Flees McDaniel Campus After Sexually Assaulting Female Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Shortly after midnight Friday morning, a female student was grabbed by the hair, hit and sexually assaulted at McDaniel College, according to campus authorities.

The victim reported that she was walking up the outside steps connecting the old and new sections of Levine Hall when she saw an approximately 30-year-old white man, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 and with an average build, reddish-brown hair and a curly, reddish-brown beard, sitting on the ledge near the steps.

He was dressed in a dark hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants.

As the victim continued past she says he grabbed her hair, struck her, and placed his hand under her clothing.

The victim fought back, was able to break free, and fled to safety where she notified Residence Life staff who immediately involved Campus Safety.

The Department of Campus Safety met with the victim, and contacted Westminster Police Department for assistance while also securing the crime scene.

The suspect was not armed, did not make any threat of having weapons, and immediately fled the campus toward the city.

A K-9 unit was brought in to further search for crime scene evidence.

As extra precaution, Campus Safety and the Westminster Police Department will be adding additional patrols on and near campus, especially at night. There will also be added enforcement at the location of the assault.

The Westminster Police Department will be conducting a criminal investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or that may have knowledge of the suspect is urged to contact Westminster Police at 410-848-4646 or the Department of Campus Safety at 410-857-2202.

