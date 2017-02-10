WEATHER BLOG: Mild Temps Through Mid-Feb

February 10, 2017 7:36 AM

Hi Everyone!

TGIF!!!!!!

Give the weather a couple of hours today and we will be walking right out of the freezer and toward another run of mild weather. And that run will take us right into mid-February. Up to our North, and out to our Northwest, there is a lot of weather happening. A lot. On the West Coast  the “Pineapple Express”, that river of moisture that streams toward the Northwest coast, from Hawaii,  is really causing problems. But here, in the Mid-Atlantic,  our weather is on an even keel. Sunday looks to be a bit wet, some spotty rain in the forecast. Otherwise a fairly good amount of sun.

Our normal daytime high has moved UP to 44°, the slow walk to spring continues.

Really that is about it this day, so let’s close this out and get the weekend state of mind going. Have a great, and safe one!

TGIF!!…ain’t it the truth!!

MB!

