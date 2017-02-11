Police Arrest Man On Drug Charges, Carjacking Suspect Still At Large

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Chaos erupts at Maryland Live Casino overnight. A carjacking suspect was arrested in crowds of people enjoying the evening, sending dozens of people running for the exit. But, police say the suspect they arrested was not the man they had initially been looking for.

Police identify the suspect arrested at Maryland Live Casino Friday night as 43-year-old Larry Browne from Washington, D.C.

Police had been following a car through Prince George’s County to Maryland Live! Casino. Police say Browne’s car matched the description of one involved in a carjacking and shooting earlier in Washington, D.C. Police say Browne parked his car in a parking garage and went inside the casino to avoid police.

Police found him inside, unarmed and arrested him without incident. However, upon further investigation, police found that Browne’s car was not stolen as investigators initially thought, and he was not the carjacking suspect they had been looking for.

Anne Arundel County Police did find 40 grams of marijuana in Browne’s car, arresting him on drug charges. Police say the suspect from the carjacking is still at large.

On Friday night, the search for the carjacking suspect caused a huge scene at Maryland Live. Police’s investigation in their search for the suspect sent dozens of people running for the doors.

A Silver Spring Couple live-streamed the confusion and heavy police presence on Facebook. Skyping with WJZ — they say rumors were flying that there was an active shooter.

“Another security employee shut off the room and told everybody to get down, and the band stopped playing,” says witness Eduardo Villavicencio.

Police initially reported an unarmed suspect had been driving a stolen car through Prince George’s County, then to Anne Arundel County and to Maryland Live Casino. Hot on his tail, police arrested their suspect within a half-hour.

“People weren’t sure what was happening, people were running left and right. They asked us to get down. So this is the kind of world we live in now.”

Three people were treated for minor injuries from the rush to get out.

Maryland Live! says in a statement to WJZ:

“We’re pleased to have assisted the police in their operation last night to arrest an unarmed suspect, apparently involved in an altercation in the D.C. area, without incident–ensuring the safety and security of our guests and employees at all times is our top priority, and we’ll continue to welcome millions of guests in a safe manner, as we have since opening.”

