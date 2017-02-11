Police Investigation Leads to Loaded Handgun, Drugs & Money

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police recovered a loaded handgun from a 19-year-old man Friday, as part of an investigation.
Officers were patrolling the community due to recent violence and obtained a search warrant for a home in the 2900 block of Belmont Avenue. At about 6 p.m., officers entered the home and found a loaded handgun, drugs, money and ammunition.
Police arrested Rashad Parks who lives in the home and transported him to Central Booking.
