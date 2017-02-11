Police Investigation Leads to Loaded Handgun, Drugs & Money

February 11, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police recovered a loaded handgun from a 19-year-old man Friday, as part of an investigation.

Officers were patrolling the community due to recent violence and obtained a search warrant for a home in the 2900 block of Belmont Avenue. At about 6 p.m., officers entered the home and found a loaded handgun, drugs, money and ammunition.

rashad parks gun Police Investigation Leads to Loaded Handgun, Drugs & Money

Police arrested Rashad Parks who  lives in the home and transported him to Central Booking.

