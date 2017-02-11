Police Release Images of 2 Individuals Seen Near a Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred on Thursday in the 200 block of North Hilton Street.
Detectives are attempting to identify two individuals who were seen in the area.
At about 2:50 p.m., police located 21-year old Deontae Bluefort with gunshot wounds to his body.
Anyone with information on the identify of these individuals is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or you can text tips to 443-902-4824.
