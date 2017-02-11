Millennials Look To Give Back Through Volunteering Untapped

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you have something to give, share it with your community, and the world.

That’s the purpose behind “Volunteering untapped.” It’s a summit that is connecting hundreds of millennials with local non-profits, and in turn helping the city.

It’s the beginning of the work. Take a room full of eager people ready to give back — and make a difference– one volunteering mission at a time.

“Volunteering is important, because people with clenched fists can’t receive anything, so you have to give in order to grow and to get,” says volunteer China Boak Terrell.

For the third year, “Volunteering Untapped” is untapping the potential of millennials in the city. More than 500 people were there.

The goal is to make the connection with 30 local non-profits seamless.

All of the different non-profits that we’ve worked with, a lot of volunteers have then continued to go on with them. So, this place to start,” says volunteer Josh Sullivan.

“The thing is, the more we can do this, the more we can get people out. That’s planting a seed, right? And hopefully there are other actions that follow that help water that and get more people engaged,” says Terrell.

The engagement came with speakers discussing the importance of their potential impact on the lives of everyone in their communities.

Congressman Elijah Cummings served as keynote speaker.

“They may never mention you on NPR, but you will have had your fingerprints on the future of so many generations yet unborn,” says Congressman Cummings.

A look beyond that minutes or hours you spend giving back, but focus on the lasting impact of your efforts.

“Whether it’s your time, your money, whatever you have to give back to make this world better, do it.”

If you would like to get involved, “Volunteering Untapped” meets on the second Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the program CLICK HERE.