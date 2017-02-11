Weather Blog: Mild

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Following a cold end of the week, the weekend will start out much nicer. Current radar shows an area of snow well off to the north and east.
This is associated with a warm front lifting northeastward helping to bring in milder air for Saturday. If there is enough sun, we could end up
even milder. Clouds will thicken up tonight as a storm system approaches from the Ohio Valley. Rain will break out in the city right around dawn, but will start a little earlier farther to the west and continue for a good part of Sunday.
