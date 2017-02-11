Weather Blog: Mild

February 11, 2017 11:23 AM By Tim Williams
Filed Under: Meteorologist Tim Williams' Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Following a cold end of the week, the weekend will start out much nicer. Current radar shows an area of snow well off to the north and east.

This is associated with a warm front lifting northeastward helping to bring in milder air for Saturday. If there is enough sun, we could end up

even milder. Clouds will thicken up tonight as a storm system approaches from the Ohio Valley. Rain will break out in the city right around dawn, but will start a little earlier farther to the west and continue for a good part of Sunday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Tim Williams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia