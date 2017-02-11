Weather Blog: Sunday Mild, But High Wind Watch For Sunday Night

It has been a different story today temperature-wise with an official high of 53 degrees at BWI. That’s a far cry from yesterday’s high of only 36.
Tomorrow will be mild as well, the only difference is that showers will be around… especially during the first half of the day.
We will begin to dry out later Sunday, but the winds will REALLY begin to pick up. A *high wind watch* has been issued for our area late Sunday night into Monday. Winds could gust out of the NW to 60mph at times. Even though Monday will be windy, it will at least be mostly sunny. Winds will subside overnight Monday into Tuesday.