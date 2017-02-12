Police: Man Fired Gun During Argument Over Parking Spot

February 12, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man after they say he fired a gun during an argument over a parking spot with his neighbor.

Patrol officers were stopped by a man in the 3300 block of Spaulding Ave., at 10 p.m. on Friday.

The man told officers that he was in an argument with his neighbor over a parking spot, and his neighbor had threatened him and fired a gun during the dispute.

Andolphus Covel was arrested following the police investigation. He faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons related charges

Police seized the alleged handgun used to fire the shot, along with other weapons they found at the scene.

