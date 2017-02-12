Police Searching For Suspects In Overnight Stabbing

February 12, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department, Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has released photos of two suspects wanted for a stabbing early Sunday morning.

The stabbing suspects have been identified as 25-year-old Stephen Michael Sirois and 28-year-old Gregory Michael Taylor.

Few details have been released at this time about the stabbing, but police say it happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, in the Edgewater-area of Anne Arundel County.

Police say the victim is currently at Shock Traumer, and the suspects and victim knew each other. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police warn that Sirois and Taylor may be armed.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact Detective M. F. Ottey #1237 at (410) 222-1960 or p91237@aacounty.org.

