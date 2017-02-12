Remains Of Missing Boater Found On Va. Shoreline Months Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police recovered the body a 52-year-old man whose remains were missing after the boat he was on with three other men sank on the Potomac River back in November.
The body of Roger Grissom was recovered on the Virginia shoreline, 63 miles from the scene, according to police.
Authorities say Grissom and three other boaters were out on the water for a fishing tournament in St. Mary’s County.
Two of the fishermen, Gregory Moore and William Edelen Jr., died as result from the boat’s capsizing.
Jason Downing was found clinging to the hull of the boat when crews arrived on scene.
