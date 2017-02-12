Stolen Vehicle Spotted At BWI; Driver Flees, Crashes, Causing Traffic Delays

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traffic near BWI-Thurgood Marshall International Airport was delayed for a time Sunday morning after a stolen vehicle was found at the airport, with the driver fleeing from police and hitting a utility pole.

A spokesperson from MDTA Police says the incident began shortly before 6:30 a.m., when dispatch put out an alert about a stolen car out of Baltimore County.

An officer spotted that stolen vehicle on the lower level of the airport, and tried to pull the vehicle over.

The driver fled from the officer, but crashed into a utility pole at Elm and Terminal Rd., just minutes later.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were ejected. They were both taken to Shock Trauma, where they are both listed in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Charges against those inside the vehicle are pending and will be sent to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

Crews were called out to repair the utility pole, with traffic on Terminal Rd. affected during the repairs.

