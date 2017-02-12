Terps Right the Ship With Big Win Over Ohio State

Maryland Head Coach Mark Turgeon stood at the podium after Saturday’s game with a relaxed look on his face. His team had just snapped a modest two game losing streak which included a head scratcher of a performance last Tuesday night on the road against Penn State. “We acted and look like a team through the whole game” said Turgeon; “I could tell our guys were dialed in”. Even as a crucial road trip looms, at least for one afternoon, all was right again for Maryland basketball.

On a day when the basketball program honored former coach Lefty Driesell, the Terps turned in a very inspired effort on the home floor with a 86-77 win over Ohio State. It was a game where two of Maryland’s freshmen picked up the slack as the teams leading scorer Melo Trimble struggled with his shot. Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter took turns in the closer role late in the second half as each made three-point baskets as the shot clock expired. Cowan and Huerter finished with 19 and 18 points respectively and with two big road games on tap this week, Maryland will need them to continue to play at a high level.

Maryland travels to Northwestern on Wednesday night and Wisconsin on Sunday. Northwestern currently sits in fourth place with a 8-4 conference mark, while Wisconsin leads with a 10-2 record in league play. The Terps need to win both games in order to remain in second place in the Big 10. Despite losing one road game all year this trip will not be easy. Maryland will need two more inspired performances like Saturday’s game against Ohio State.

Greg Watkins is a sports reporter and producer for CBS Radio Baltimore. He cover Maryland’s Men’s and Women’s basketball for Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan. You can follow Greg on Twitter @gregwatkins830.