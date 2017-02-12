Towson U Men’s Basketball Player Shot In Drive-By Shooting In Philly

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Towson University men’s basketball senior John Davis was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting outside his home in Philadelphia Saturday night.

Davis remained in his hometown of Philadelphia following a Towson Tigers game at Drexel to attend a family function for his newborn son.

Philadelphia Police say the incident happened just after midnight on Saturday. Davis was shot in the knee and taken to the hospital. Police say a 16-year-old was also shot in the left thigh and was also taken to the hospital as well.

In a statement, Towson Director of Athletics spokesman John Brush says Davis was treated for his gunshot wound and released from the hospital.

“We are extremely thankful that John, and everybody else involved, was not seriously harmed. Our main focus right now is on the health of John Davis,” says Towson Men’s Basketball Coach Pat Skerry.

Towson Athletics Director Tim Leonard said on Twitter:

Towson loves you John. Glad you are ok and safe. Get back soon my friend. https://t.co/Eop0zZVh1O — Tim Leonard (@TLeonard_TUAD) February 12, 2017

John Brush says Davis’ status for the remainder of the season is still to be determined. The Tigers are due to face off against Elon on Thursday, February 16.

