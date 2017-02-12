WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Is In Effect for Western Md Counties, Including Carroll and Frederick  until 10:15 p.m.High Wind Warning In Effect Sunday At 11 p.m. Through Monday |Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Towson U Men’s Basketball Player Shot In Drive-By Shooting In Philly

February 12, 2017 10:21 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia, Towson University men's basketball

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Towson University men’s basketball senior John Davis was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting outside his home in Philadelphia Saturday night.

Davis remained in his hometown of Philadelphia following a Towson Tigers game at Drexel to attend a family function for his newborn son.

Philadelphia Police say the incident happened just after midnight on Saturday. Davis was shot in the knee and taken to the hospital. Police say a 16-year-old was also shot in the left thigh and was also taken to the hospital as well.

In a statement, Towson Director of Athletics spokesman John Brush says Davis was treated for his gunshot wound and released from the hospital.

“We are extremely thankful that John, and everybody else involved, was not seriously harmed. Our main focus right now is on the health of John Davis,” says Towson Men’s Basketball Coach Pat Skerry.

Towson Athletics Director Tim Leonard  said on Twitter:

John Brush says Davis’ status for the remainder of the season is still to be determined. The Tigers are due to face off against Elon on Thursday, February 16.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia