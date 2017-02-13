WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Through 6 p.m. Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Additional Charges For Grandmother In Infant’s Methadone Overdose

February 13, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Child Ingests Methadone, Overdose

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The grandmother arrested after a 15-month-old was hospitalized following a methadone overdose is now facing additional charges in the case.

55-year-old Judith Anne Badrian Tetreault is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center on no bond for charges of first and second-degree child abuse, attempted poisoning, first-degree assault, neglect of a minor, and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

RELATED: Md. Infant in Critical Condition Following Methadone Overdose

The investigation into Tetreault began after an infant was rushed to a hospital, and it was determined the child was suffering from a methadone overdose.

Authorities found that Tetreault was taking care of the child, and soon after the mother picked her son up, he appeared to be very non-responsive.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia