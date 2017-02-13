Additional Charges For Grandmother In Infant’s Methadone Overdose

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The grandmother arrested after a 15-month-old was hospitalized following a methadone overdose is now facing additional charges in the case.
55-year-old Judith Anne Badrian Tetreault is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center on no bond for charges of first and second-degree child abuse, attempted poisoning, first-degree assault, neglect of a minor, and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.
The investigation into Tetreault began after an infant was rushed to a hospital, and it was determined the child was suffering from a methadone overdose.
Authorities found that Tetreault was taking care of the child, and soon after the mother picked her son up, he appeared to be very non-responsive.
