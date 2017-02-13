Animal Shelter Helps Give Dog New Legs, New Life

Toronto, Canada (WJZ) – An animal shelter is helping a puppy left for dead discover new-found life.
According to CBC, “Cupid” the puppy was found abandoned in a garbage bag and left for dead in Toronto.
The shelter helped rescue the young animal and has developed ski-like prosthetic’s to help the dog walk. Workers at the shelter say Cupid has never walked before, so he is adapting to the new attachments.
The shelter says Cupid will be up for adoption at the end of the month, and that the adorable puppy got its name because he was “stealing hearts everywhere.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook