Buck Showalter Talks Pitchers, Catchers & Prepping For Spring Training

Manager of the Baltimore Orioles Buck Showalter joined Ed and Rob to talk about the start of Spring Training as pitchers and catchers report today.

Showalter began by talking about re-signing Mark Trumbo in the off-season and a possible new nickname for Trumbo saying, “they call him the ‘wind turnarounderer,’ spell that…now we’re excited and Mark’s excited we were letting him pick out his Silver Slugger picture with the rest of the clubhouse.”

As for the timeline of the Trumbo re-sign Buck said, “Mark is more about playing the game…he wasn’t going to sit around until mid February trying to figure out where he was going to be.”

Buck went on to talk about the Orioles’ possible young starters in the rotation, and how this Orioles team could be better and improve from last year.

With players like Adam Jones, Mychal Givens and Welington Castillo all participating in the World Baseball Classic this year, Buck joked about wanting his players back early saying, “I’ll go on record and say I’m not pulling for the Dominican to win I want them out in the first round.”