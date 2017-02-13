Charm City Cakes To Open New Concept Storefront

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charm City Cakes announced Monday that the Baltimore-based cake shop will be opening a new concept storefront in Harbor East.
The shop will be located at 618 S. President St., between Roy’s Baltimore and James Joyce Irish Pub. The Harbor East location is scheduled to open this spring.
The store will have items such as: cake jars, cupcakes, macarons, and other treats. The items will be delivered fresh daily from their original location in Remington.
Charm City Cakes has baked a number of custom cakes, including one for the 2013 Presidential Inauguration.
“We are so excited to open in Harbor East,” said Duff Goldman. “Opening another location in our hometown of Baltimore is incredibly rewarding and we hope an entirely new downtown audience will get to experience a piece of Charm City Cakes. Harbor East is already home to some of the city’s best culinary destinations, so we are really pleased to be amongst such great company and to set up shop!”
