High Wind Warning Overnight, Through Monday

Really doesn’t look like much, but the showers that passed through the area produced winds over 60 miles per hour in some locations. We’ve had reports of trees down, trees into houses in areas around Carroll County. Trees are blocking roadways and some power lines are down in many locations. There are high wind warnings that are in effect for a good part of central Maryland until 6:00 p.m. Monday evening.

Some showers that passed through our area brought along winds that are making their move on in and they will be here to stay overnight tonight and pretty much all the way through the day on Monday for all of central Maryland, and a wind advisory in effect for portions of western Maryland. Winds can be expected to hit 60 miles per hour.

A wind gust was seen clocking 38 miles per hour recently at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport for Sunday night. We will see the winds pull in cooler air, so it will be cooler tonight compared to last night as we drop down into the 30s for the overnight low temperatures.

The winds are being brought in by an area of low pressure that is now making its move off the coast and up towards New England. The area of low pressure is intensifying and strengthening, so on the backside of this system, we are dealing with the winds.

Winds are not going to begin to subside until we head into Monday evening and Monday night.