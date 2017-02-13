105.7 The Fan welcomes:
METALLICA
WITH AVENGED SEVENFOLD & VOLBEAT
May 10 to M&T Bank Stadium
(1101 Russell St. Baltimore, MD 21230)
OPENING NIGHT OF THE TOUR
Tickets on sale Friday, February 17 at 10:00am!
ON SALE: Presale for CITI® Card Members Starts Tuesday, February 14 at 11:00 AM; Tickets go on sale to general public Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, the box office, or charge by phone (800) 745-3000.
PRICES: $160.50 (GA Floor – standing room only), $160.50, $140.50, $76.50, $60.50 (Reserved)
All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.