Metallica with Avenged Sevenfold & Volbeat

February 13, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold, Concert, M&T Bank Stadium, Volbeat

105.7 The Fan welcomes:

METALLICA
WITH AVENGED SEVENFOLD & VOLBEAT
May 10 to M&T Bank Stadium
(1101 Russell St. Baltimore, MD 21230)

OPENING NIGHT OF THE TOUR

Tickets on sale Friday, February 17 at 10:00am!

ON SALE:     Presale for CITI® Card Members Starts Tuesday, February 14 at 11:00 AM; Tickets go on sale to general public Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, the box office, or charge by phone (800) 745-3000.

PRICES:        $160.50 (GA Floor – standing room only), $160.50, $140.50, $76.50, $60.50 (Reserved)

All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.

