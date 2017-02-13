WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: High Wind Warning In Effect Through 6 p.m.  |Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Orioles Sign Chris Johnson To A Minor League Deal

February 13, 2017
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Chris Johnson, mlb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have signed Chris Johnson to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Johnson, 32, is the son of Triple-A Norfolk manager Ron Johnson. Though he’s primarily a third baseman, Johnson also has played first base in the majors and five innings in the outfield.

Johnson is a career .275/.313/.404 hitter in eight major league seasons with teams like the Astros, Diamondbacks, Braves, Indians and Marlins.

Johnson’s best season came in 2013 with the Braves. He hit .321/.358/.457 with a career-high 34 doubles, 12 home runs and 68 RBIs in 142 games.

 

