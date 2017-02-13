Orioles Sign Chris Johnson To A Minor League Deal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have signed Chris Johnson to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Johnson, 32, is the son of Triple-A Norfolk manager Ron Johnson. Though he’s primarily a third baseman, Johnson also has played first base in the majors and five innings in the outfield.
Johnson is a career .275/.313/.404 hitter in eight major league seasons with teams like the Astros, Diamondbacks, Braves, Indians and Marlins.
Johnson’s best season came in 2013 with the Braves. He hit .321/.358/.457 with a career-high 34 doubles, 12 home runs and 68 RBIs in 142 games.