Police Investigating Death Of Md. Inmate

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Maryland police are investigating the death of a 69-year-old inmate at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.
Police say a correctional officer found Roger Largent, who was serving an 18-year sentence for rape, unresponsive in his cell at about 8 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say another inmate has been identified as a suspect in Largent’s death and charges are pending. The Maryland Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.
No further details were available Sunday.
