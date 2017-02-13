WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: High Wind Warning In Effect Overnight Through 6 p.m. Monday |Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Police Investigating Death Of Md. Inmate

February 13, 2017 2:35 AM
Filed Under: Western Correctional Institution

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Maryland police are investigating the death of a 69-year-old inmate at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

Police say a correctional officer found Roger Largent, who was serving an 18-year sentence for rape, unresponsive in his cell at about 8 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say another inmate has been identified as a suspect in Largent’s death and charges are pending. The Maryland Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

No further details were available Sunday.

