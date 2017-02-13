WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: High Wind Warning In Effect Through 6 p.m.  |Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Police Make 2nd Arrest In Horseshoe Casino Double Shooting

February 13, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Double Shooting, Horseshoe Casino

Baltimore (WJZ) – City police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a double shooting at the Horseshoe Casino last month.

Police say detectives arrested 27-year old Joseph Jennings on Friday, February 10. He has been charged with first degree murder.

RELATED: Man Charged In Horseshoe Casino Garage Shooting

On. Jan. 29, Jennings got into a physical altercation with a group of people at the casino and then went to his car, retrieved a gun and shot the group he was arguing with. The two victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police also arrested and charged Roosevelt Oneal earlier this month with attempted first degree murder.
