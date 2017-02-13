Police Make 2nd Arrest In Horseshoe Casino Double Shooting

Baltimore (WJZ) – City police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a double shooting at the Horseshoe Casino last month.
Police say detectives arrested 27-year old Joseph Jennings on Friday, February 10. He has been charged with first degree murder.
On. Jan. 29, Jennings got into a physical altercation with a group of people at the casino and then went to his car, retrieved a gun and shot the group he was arguing with. The two victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Police also arrested and charged Roosevelt Oneal earlier this month with attempted first degree murder.
