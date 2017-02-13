Police: Slain Maryland Inmate Suffered Blunt Force Trauma

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a state prison inmate who was slain over the weekend died from blunt-force trauma.
Spokesman Greg Shipley said Monday that the state medical examiner’s office has ruled the death of 69-year-old Roger Largent a homicide.
The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services says a correctional officer found Largent unresponsive in a cell at the maximum-security Western Correctional Institution shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
The prison agency says investigators have identified an inmate suspect. Shipley says no charges have been filed yet.
The Clear Spring man was sentenced in May to 18 years in prison for second-degree rape. The Herald-Mail reports that a Washington County jury convicted him of attacking a mentally and physically disabled woman in her home while her blind husband was upstairs.
