Ravens Need To Figure Out Their ‘Complementary Receiver’

Tony Lombardi of Russell Street Report joined Scott & Jeremy to discuss everything Ravens from free agents to salary cap.

The Ravens need to assess what’s going to happen with players like Elvis Dumervil, Ladarius Webb, and Mike Wallace while making moves for the salary cap.

Lombardi says, “They really don’t have a lot a wide receivers, but we heard Ozzie Newsome talking about a complementary receiver…so when you think of a guy like Mike Wallace, he should stay around and he had a great year going until the last quarter of the season and it bring into question if he’s a guy who’s going to come back. Is he a complimentary receiver to Breshad Perriman or are they very similar?”

Defining exactly what a “complementary receiver” is can be a little tricky, but it’s clear the Ravens need a reliable target who can move the chains.

Another change that can help move those chains, is the addition of Greg Roman and what he brings to the team. “If you look at his track record, his resume speaks to quality running games wherever he’s been. If you look at what Greg Roman does, he seems to have ‘deception’ in his personnel packages in the way that he pulls the guards and tackles and moves down the field…he isn’t predictable,” said Lombardi.

