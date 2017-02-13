Reward Offered For Information Leading To Arrest In Shooting Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them and offering a reward to find the suspect in a shooting overnight Saturday.

Deputies were called just after midnight on Saturday, about an assault in the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way.

Responding deputies found a 26-year-old man who had lacerations to the face and a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Deputies began their investigation, but say the victim is being uncooperative, so they are seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Donald Kramer at (410) 409-3546.

You can submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted, via text message to Metro Crime Stoppers by Texting “CRIMES” (274637). Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information. Harford Crime Solvers number is 1-888-540-8477.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook